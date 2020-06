Storm damage in Sandusky ( courtesy Bill Henderly)

Damage to the McDonald’s sign in Avon Lake ( courtesy:Jim Cabanes )

Damage reports in Sandusky ( courtesy: Aimee Miller)

Damage reports in Sandusky ( courtesy: Aimee Miller)

Damage reports in Sandusky ( courtesy: Aimee Miller)

Damage on Birch Street ( coutesy: Suzanne Bittner )

( courtesy: Gretchen F)

(WJW) Severe weather hit Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening leaving behind a path of destruction.

Thousands of people were left without power as trees and powerlines came down all over the viewing area.

