CAPE CORAL, Ohio (WJW) — With Hurricane Ian on a rampage in the the Atlantic Ocean, Floridians are bracing for impact this week.

FOX 8’s own Digital Executive Producer Talia Naquin is in Florida currently taking shelter. She sent the following photos of what is going on just outside of Fort Myers:

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

“Outside there is wind and rain, but nothing that indicates what is coming except for homes and businesses boarded,” Naquin reported Tuesday at 5 p.m.

She said that while most of Cape Coral is under mandatory evacuation, many residents are not leaving.

“Drove by a boarded up business that still had people sitting at their patio bar,” she said.

Ian could reach Florida as early as Wednesday, and is predicted to turn into a Category 4 storm with winds as high as 150 mph.