Photos: Westlake officer rescues owl trapped in a soccer net

Photo courtesy City of Westlake Ohio Police Department/Facebook

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — An owl was recently rescued from the clutches of a soccer net.

On Monday, a citizen called the Westlake Police Department to inform them an owl was stuck in some goal netting on a local soccer field.

According to a Facebook post, seen below, Westlake Animal Control Officer Wang was called to the scene and was able to untangle the most likely frightened great horned owl.

The owl was then taken to Lake Erie Nature Center for a checkup and was deemed unharmed.

