MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in Richland County.

Strong storms rolled through at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, leaving extensive damage to homes, trees, vehicles and city buildings.

Many residents were asleep and were caught off guard because the tornado siren was not activated.

Madison Township Fire Chief Kenneth Justus said a tornado has not been confirmed, but residents feel strongly that one passed through their neighborhood.

Now many are working to clean up the damage.

Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens is expecting an update from the National Weather Service on Monday.