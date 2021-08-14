Photos: Waterspouts spotted on Lake Erie

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer today sent photos of waterspouts he spotted on Lake Erie.

Griff Hemphill says there are numerous waterspouts off of Madison in Lake County.

Courtesy of Griff Hemphill

Courtesy of Griff Hemphill

Courtesy of Griff Hemphill

The National Weather Service says Lake Erie’s temperature is 76° off of Cleveland shores today.

At the same time, cooler air temps are breezing over the surface of the lake which makes the perfect conditions for these weather wonders to develop.

A recent tweet from the NWS in Cleveland shows just how this rarity forms:

#Waterspout🌪️season may get going this weekend on parts of the #GreatLakes! There is the potential for a few waterspouts, especially Sunday on #LakeErie. Here is the science on how they form! Let us and @ICWR know if you see any!📷#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/3ZbhNIKgeJ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 31, 2021

