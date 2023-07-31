**Related Video Above: Waterspout seen in Bratenahl last summer.**

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The lakeside community of Vermilion was treated to what appeared to be waterspouts Monday morning, with multiple viewers sending in photos of a spout starting to descend from the clouds.

FOX 8’s meteorology team confirmed the morning offered up perfect conditions for waterspouts to occur in that area of Lake Erie.

During the weekend’s storms, the National Weather Service had issued alerts that waterspouts were possible.

Photo courtesy Bill Beatty

Photo courtesy Mike Zvosec

Waterspouts and tornadoes may look alike, however, the latter only appear during thunderstorms, according to FOX 8 meteorologist Dontaé Jones.

An EF-1 tornado did touch down Saturday morning in Crawford County, and was on the ground for about five minutes.