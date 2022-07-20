(WJW) – Many FOX 8 viewers across Northeast Ohio saw a spectacular cloud formation this evening as storms rolled through.

The pouch-like or bulging clouds that many saw are called mammatus clouds.

These clouds form from sinking air in a thunderstorm. They eventually dissipate. Sometimes these clouds can be associated with severe weather but not all the time, as at times the severe weather does not materialize.

In this case however, there was severe weather associated with these clouds.

Check out some of the photos captured by viewers in the gallery below.

Mammatus clouds in Marshallville. (Courtesy: Chris Lefler)

Mammatus clouds in Marshallville. (Courtesy: Chris Lefler)

