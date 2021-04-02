Photos & Video: Man returns to car after grocery shopping, finds swarm of 15,000 bees inside

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (WJW) — A swarm of 15,000 bees took temporary residence in a car parked at a grocery store earlier this week.

According to Las Cruces Police Department, it happened Sunday at around 4 p.m.

A car was parked with the window down at Albertson’s grocery store. When the owner of the car returned from shopping, he placed his groceries in inside and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.

Firefighters were dispatched and blocked off the area. One of the firefighters is a beekeeper in his spare time. So he arrived with the proper tools to remove the bees.

An estimated 15,000 bees were removed over about two hours and relocated to the firefighter’s property.

No major injuries were reported.