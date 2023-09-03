SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle slammed into a local Burger King Sunday afternoon.

Solon police and other emergency crews were called to the restaurant on Aurora Road around 2 p.m. after a sedan went through a wall.

The restaurant is closed at this time as police continue to investigate and cleanup is underway. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash or how it took place.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

As seen in the above photos, the vehicle has since been pulled out of the building.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.