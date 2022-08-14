PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities were notified after a white substance was seen floating in the Grand River Saturday evening.

The contaminant turned out to be what firefighters describe as a “non-toxic vegetable oil product,” which reportedly was accidentally let into the water by the Painesville Township-based chemical plant Erie International.

A contaminant boom was placed on the water Saturday by the Lake County Hazardous Intervention Team near the Grand River Landing Metropark.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Multiple Ohio agencies continue to monitor the spill and say that at this time no fish or wildlife have been impacted.

While the park continues to stay open, those who want to go out on the water are asked to not go beyond the boom at the North St. Clair Street bridge.

Officials plan to vacuum out the spill once it all hits the boom.