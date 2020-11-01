Photos: Trick or treat event at Edgewater Park raises money for Littlest Heroes Pediatric Cancer Foundation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kicking off the spooky holiday with a bang, the Littlest Heroes Pediatric Cancer Foundation hosted its first Halloween 5K run and 1 mile trick or treat walk this morning at Edgewater Park.

The event, which started at 9 a.m., allowed participants to dress up as their favorite superhero and even offered candy stations throughout the course.

The event raised money for The Littlest Heroes, which offers financial aide to families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer.

“We are blessed as an organization to have the opportunity every year to assist thousands of families as they battle pediatric cancer,” The Littlest Heroes Executive Director Jon Kozesky said in a statement.

The group did not let COVID-19 stand in their way of raising money, with this event replacing its planned annual gala.

Reportedly 200 people attended today’s event.

See the photos below:

