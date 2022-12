MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A crane being used by a tree company on Wednesday upended, according to city police.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Woodside Drive, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

(Courtesy of Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department)

The photos show the crane truck fell backwards toward what appears to be a hill. Police and fire units responded.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries,” reads the post.