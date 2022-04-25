CLEVELAND (WJW) — High weekend temperatures moved to thunderstorms Monday afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with many communities sustaining damage, including reported downed power lines.

One FOX 8 viewer in LaGrange captured the above video of ominous storm clouds gathering. And below, FOX 8 photos show a roof that was blown off of a trucking company building in Columbia Station.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

A severe thunderstorm warning is now only in effect for Ashtabula County but had been in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties throughout the afternoon.

Find out more about the latest forecast right here.