FENTON, Missouri (WJW) – “You never know what’s going on inside a home.”

That’s what Zillow Gone Wild, a social media site showcasing unusual and eye-catching listings, is saying about this home in Fenton, Missouri.

On the outside, the home is average-looking with white siding, black shutters, and a pop of color from a red door.

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

But, on the inside…

Realtor Azur Meskovic describes the house as “artistic, creative, and museum-like.”

“This very rare find has been loved and kept in immaculate shape by the sellers for 30 years and every piece in this home has a story behind it,” said the listing.

A description that pictures more than confirm.

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

Credit: Meskovic Realty Group

The asking price for the home is $524,900.

You can view the complete listing, here.