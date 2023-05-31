FENTON, Missouri (WJW) – “You never know what’s going on inside a home.”
That’s what Zillow Gone Wild, a social media site showcasing unusual and eye-catching listings, is saying about this home in Fenton, Missouri.
On the outside, the home is average-looking with white siding, black shutters, and a pop of color from a red door.
But, on the inside…
Realtor Azur Meskovic describes the house as “artistic, creative, and museum-like.”
“This very rare find has been loved and kept in immaculate shape by the sellers for 30 years and every piece in this home has a story behind it,” said the listing.
A description that pictures more than confirm.
The asking price for the home is $524,900.
You can view the complete listing, here.