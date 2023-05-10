ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Five suspects broke into an Elyria farm store early Wednesday, stealing a “substantial” number of firearms.

Alarms went off just after 3:30 a.m. at the Rural King along Oberlin-Elyria Road. Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the store’s front door was forced open. Once inside, authorities discovered many firearms were missing.

Surveillance footage shows two vehicles enter the parking lot just before 3:30 a.m. Five suspects from both vehicles are seen getting out, then entering the store and making off with an undisclosed number of guns and pieces of ammunition.

(Lorain County Sheriff’s Office) (Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle pictured above. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 440-329-3875.