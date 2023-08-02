[Editor’s Note: The view of the supermoon above was recorded by Al Murphy in San Antonio, Texas. Credit: @AlexanMurphy via Storyful]

The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.

The gallery of photos below shows pictures of the moon from around the world.

The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The supermoon rises over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 357,530 kilometers (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

The supermoon rises behind an old army tank in the Judean Desert near the West Bank town of Jericho, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The Supermoon rises over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal as it’s closer than usual to the earth, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A supermoon rises behind the Pyre of the Fatherland eternal flame, next to the Pantheon of the Republic in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The supermoon rises behind Isle Au Haut in the distance, and North Haven Island, middle ground, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as viewed from Camden, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The full moon rises over the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Fans watch a supermoon over the Defensores del Chaco stadium during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paraguay’s Libertad and Brazil’s Fortaleza in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan in this view from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The supermoon rises above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The full moon passes behind the illuminated windows of a New York City skyscraper, Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2013. This is the first of two supermoons in August. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth making it appear larger than normal. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.

The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.