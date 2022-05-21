CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local teen was awarded with an Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” certificate this weekend after officers say her seat belt saved her life in a crash that happened in February.

Barberton resident Bella R. Parker was presented with the award by Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon, Canton Post assistant commander.

“Bella is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sergeant Claxon said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”







(Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

Bella also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.