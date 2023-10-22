**Related Video Above: Bernie Kosar meets father of Kelce brothers.**

KANSAS CITY (WJW) — By now, football fans across the country were not surprised to see Taylor Swift in attendance at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs versus the Los Angeles Chargers game — as rumors have swirled for weeks the singer-songwriter is dating Chiefs TE (and Cleveland Heights’ own) Travis Kelce and she’s attended multiple of his games.

Taylor Swift cheers alongside Brittany Mahomes, right, before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

But it was a little more surprising to learn Cleveland Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar was hanging out with the 33-year-old music superstar prior to the matchup.

“Watching the Browns game with Taylor Swift pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!” Kosar wrote on social media Sunday afternoon. He also posted a couple photos of the pair together at what appears to be someone’s home.

Photo courtesy Bernie Kosar/Twitter

Kosar also shared a photo of Kelce and his NFL-playing brother Jason from their youth sporting Browns jerseys.

“What an honor to have two future hall of famers wearing my jersey as kids,” he wrote.

It is not clear what brought Kosar to Missouri or if he invited Swift to come hang out in Cleveland sometime or not.

The Browns of course went on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-38 without their starting quarterback, and the Chiefs were also victorious, winning 31-17.