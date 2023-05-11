BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — An SUV barreled into a Subway restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Subway along Center Road, according to a report from Brunswick Hills police.

(Brunswick Hills Police Department)

The report indicates a woman suffered cuts and was bleeding.

The driver of the car was not injured and was treated at the scene, said police Chief Tim Sopkovich. There was no indication the driver was impaired.

A restaurant worker was treated at the scene and released to a parent.

A person at a nearby barber shop called in the accident.