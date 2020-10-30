PHOTOS: Suspect wanted in South Euclid bank robbery

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for information that can help track down a suspect in a bank robbery.

It happened Thursday around 12:20 p.m. at the Chase Bank in the 14130 block of Cedar Rd. in South Euclid.









According to the FBI, the suspect told a teller to open the drawer and give him all the money in it.

He told the employee he had a gun and had his hand in his pocket.

“I’m serious. I’m not playing,” the suspect said, according to a press release.

The employee gave the suspect money.

He left northbound on Miramar, the FBI says.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a yellow construction vest, and had a mask covering his nose and mouth.

The suspect stuttered while speaking and had tattoos possibly around his eyes at the temple area.

If you can help identify the suspect, call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216)622-6842.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8