[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, June 23, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City police have released a photo of a driver allegedly involved in an April hit-and-run that critically injured another driver.

It happened April 19 at the intersection of West 81st Street and Lorain Avenue, according to a news release from Cleveland Division of Police.

There, a person driving a Ford SUV was waiting at a red light on West 81st Street. When the light turned green, an Audi SUV that had exited Interstate 90 onto Lorain Avenue ran the red light, running into the side of the Ford SUV.

At the same time, the driver of a Dodge vehicle that witnesses said was chasing the Audi SUV at speeds of more than 100 mph also got off Interstate 90 West on the Lorain Avenue exit and drove onto the curb into the grass, shortcutting the West 81st Street intersection.

The car barreled through a fence, then into a Nissan that was waiting at the West 81st Street traffic light. The driver of the Nissan was “critically injured,” according to the news release.

The driver of the Dodge, described by witnesses as a tall Hispanic man wearing a green outfit, was photographed fleeing the scene north on foot along West 81st Street:

(Cleveland Division of Police)

(Cleveland Division of Police)

(Cleveland Division of Police)

(Cleveland Division of Police)

The suspect’s Dodge vehicle had fake plates, according to police.

Witnesses said the woman who drove the Audi SUV — believed to be white or Hispanic, with long black hair — was also seen fleeing north on foot along West 81st Street.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved. The department can be reached at 216-621-1234.