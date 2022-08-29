CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the storms come strange skies.

Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos and videos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area, including Robert Eardley, who shared Lake Erie waterspouts as seen from Lakewood (seen above).

Jim Mucha sent the following photo from the view at the Brook Park Ford parking lot this evening.

Photo courtesy Jim Mucha

Carrie Buckley sent stunning photos of a storm rolling in at Lorain’s Mile Long Pier, as seen below.

Viewer Justine Byington in Huron caught a shocking pink ring of light splashed across the evening sky:

Following heavy rain in parts of the area, the National Weather Service is issuing a flood advisory for the following counties: Cuyahoga and Lorain.

Some are without power in the area as well. Check to see the latest on outages right here.