SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield first responders are on scene of an explosion.

According to Springfield Police, police were initially called to assist Springfield Fire Department at 1:08 p.m. for an alleged gas leak. Springfield officials say the alleged gas leak exploded in the 1000 block of East Home Road in Springfield.

Police say three people have been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. A fire official said one of the three people injured was a baby.

Brian Miller is the Springfield Fire Chief and says crews were already on scene prior to the explosion, which helped with the rescue mission.

“Its nice that they were here to be able to respond quickly and make the save of the baby,” Miller said. “We’re hoping for good outcomes of the three people that were injured. That helped with the rescue initiative.”

Our 2 NEWS crew is at the scene to find out more information.

