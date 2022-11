CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.

The FOX 8 weather team says this lake effect snow will persist throughout the day on Sunday. Snowbelt communities can expect to see 2-4″ of accumulations.

A slushy inch in my yard at 6AM. Slushy roads too! I passed 6 spinouts and 2 salt trucks on my way into work. @fox8news @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/Ce1R1X0rvl — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) November 13, 2022

FOX 8 viewer Sharon C. Gingerich shared a photo from her backyard in Burton Village Sunday morning.

(Credit: Sharon C. Gingerich)