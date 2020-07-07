LIVE: Show us how you’re keeping cool in this summer heat wave

1  of  5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re in our 5th day of 90+ degrees in Northeast Ohio.

Several more 90+ days are on the way.

It is the first heat wave of summer.

It is going to feel hotter Tuesday than it did Monday.

And behind that, Wednesday will feel even hotter still.

The dew point is high and the humidity makes it feel really uncomfortable outside.

Are you getting out and finding ways to cool off?

We want to see your pictures of how you are keeping cool.

FOX 8’s Scott Sabol says we’re still quite aways from record-breaking terroritory.

And as we know in Northeast Ohio, it’s best not to wish warm weather away. We know the cold will be back soon.

The video below is from Amherst just three months ago.

We also had snow in Ohio as late as May, so for now, we’ll stick with the heat wave.

