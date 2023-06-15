CLEVELAND (WJW) — Robbers beat and shot at the workers and customers inside a North Broadway pizza shop overnight.

Cleveland police responded just after midnight on Thursday to the robbery-in-progress at Broadway Pizza, 5645 Broadway Ave., according to the department.

The two suspects entered the store and “beat, shot at and robbed workers and patrons,” reads a release from the department.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. See photos:

(Cleveland Division of Police) (Cleveland Division of Police)

Anyone who can identify the two suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).