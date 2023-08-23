[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man near a playground on Sunday afternoon are now working to identify several people they said were in the area at the time.

“The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing,” reads a news release from Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. “Detectives have developed preliminary information and are seeking to identify the subjects in the photographs. They are not considered suspects at this time, but individuals who were in the area at the time that investigators would like to speak with.”

(Akron Police Department)

(Akron Police Department)

(Akron Police Department)

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives’ Major Crimes Unit at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on Sunday at Lane Field Park near Vernon Odom Boulevard, according to a previous news release. Investigators said the victims, a 7-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were on or near the playground following a youth football game.

That’s when a suspect opened fire. The shooter was described as standing 5-foot-9 and wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray strip on the hood and black jogging pants.

The boy, an Akron Public Schools student, was struck in the torso and taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was later listed as being in stable condition, though expected to undergo further surgeries, FOX 8 News reported.

The 19-year-old was shot in the leg, an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police did not offer any more information on Wednesday.