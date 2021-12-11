Photos: See damage after deadly tornadoes rip through six states

Watch: Video above shows damage to an Arkansas nursing home after a tornado ripped through the area
(WJW) — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across six states late Friday. Multiple fatalities are confirmed.
More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.
One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield where a roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”
Two workers were killed at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility and there is a search and rescue effort underway.
A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.
