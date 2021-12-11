Photos: See damage after deadly tornadoes rip through six states

Watch: Video above shows damage to an Arkansas nursing home after a tornado ripped through the area

(WJW) — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across six states late Friday. Multiple fatalities are confirmed.

More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield where a roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”

A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)

Damage from a tornado at a feed store in Mayfield, Ky.,on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Two workers were killed at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility and there is a search and rescue effort underway.



Workers use equipment to remove a section of roof left on a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. The a large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when a strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for more coverage.