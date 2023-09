AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Meet the newest addition to the Akron police force — K-9 Bella.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, showcasing photos of the pooch posing next to a police cruiser, the Akron Police Department introduced Bella as the city’s narcotics detection dog.

As seen in other photos, Bella also enjoys belly rubs and playing ball in her spare time.