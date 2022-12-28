SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park.

(Photos courtesy of Perkins Township)

Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. “We are asking for help to identify the subjects in question.”

Anyone with information is urged to call township police officer Jacob Marsinick at 419-627-0824, extension 6069.