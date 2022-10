EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in East Cleveland, near Euclid Avenue and Beersford Road.

When a FOX 8 crew arrived on the scene a fire hydrant that had been hit was laying in the middle of the road.

It’s not clear what caused the accident, or if anyone was hurt.