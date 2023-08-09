CLEVELAND (WJW) — An artifact that belonged to Whitney Houston — a 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee deemed the “greatest singer of her generation” — is now on display at the Rock Hall, in honor of her 60th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Houston’s jacket, designed by herself and fashion designer Marc Bouwer, has been added to the Legends of Rock exhibit, according to a news release.

The garment was embellished with beading by Bouwer and features titles of tracks from her LP I’m Your Baby Tonight, which also featured Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Babyface, according to the release.

“Celebrated as the ‘greatest singer of her generation,’ 2020 Inductee Whitney Houston’s accomplishments in music are unparalleled,” reads the release. “Houston’s voice was as versatile as it was powerful, and her catalog shows a unique ability to incorporate a range of stylistic elements.”

Houston died in February 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. She was 48.