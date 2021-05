GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a store in Green was robbed early Saturday morning.

It happened at the Circle K on Massillon Road at about 2 a.m. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect. He got away in a light-colored, four-door sedan with a red hood.

(Photo courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.