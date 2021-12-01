Photos released of possible suspects in armed carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Second District Community Relations Committee in Cleveland is looking for suspects in an armed robbery.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. a man was held at gunpoint by a teen who had a black semi-automatic pistol.

It happened in the 3300 block of W. 32nd St. on Nov. 25.

Courtesy: Second District Community Relations Committee

The victim gave up his car keys and the suspect drove away in a red 2006 Jeep Liberty with Ohio license plate number JBG9711.

The suspect drove northbound on West 32nd St.

Police say the victim noticed 5 other teens who ran in the same direction.

All of the possible suspects were caught on surveillance video walking toward the victim’s house before the crime.

If you have any information call (216)623-2742.