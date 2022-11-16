CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.

The shooting happened on November 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th Street.

Wednesday, Cleveland police released photos of a possible suspect and suspect vehicle.

Police described the suspect as 5 feet 6 inches tall with long dreads and weighing about 150 pounds

Before the shooting, police said the suspect was driving a red Dodge Nitro SUV with a black front bumper.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with the victim. That is when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to MetroHealth to treat his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

Giant Eagle released the following statement after the shooting:

“We are aware of an incident that took place near our Giant Eagle supermarket on West 117th street this afternoon. We can confirm that no Team Members were involved and that we are supporting law enforcement in their investigation.”

Giant Eagle stayed open, officials say.

If you have any information Cleveland police ask that you call them at 216-623-5118.