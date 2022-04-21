ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Elyria Police Department released surveillance photos after a bank was robbed on Wednesday.

The man walked into the PNC Bank on Midway Boulevard at about 5:35 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, according to police. The employee complied and the suspect got away in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said he was wearing blue jeans, a gray and white checkered shirt, a red ball cap with a Harley logo, sunglasses and a black face mask. He appeared to have a tattoo on his left hand near his knuckles.

(Photo courtesy: Elyria police)

(Photo courtesy: Elyria police)

(Photo courtesy: Elyria police)

(Photo courtesy: Elyria police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-326-1233 or email tloesch@cityofelyria.org. Tips can be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and the info to 847411.