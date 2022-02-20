Photos released of damage to Parma school in arson

Video credit: Parma Fire Department via their Facebook page

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Fire Department released photos of the damage done after an arson at an elementary school in Parma on Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at Saint Anthony of Padua Elementary School, 6800 State Road, and began attacking the fire in several classrooms on the ground level believed to have started in the basement directly below those classrooms.





Credit: Parma Fire Department

Officials have ruled the fire was set on purpose and the event is classified as an arson.

The school issued this statement on their Facebook page:

As a school community, we are truly heartbroken by the events of today. With assistance from the Diocese of Cleveland, St. Anthony is determining a path forward to continue our school year. We will keep families updated as soon as information is available. Thank you to all the first responders and immense support from communities near and far. Your continued support is cherished and greatly appreciated. With God by our side, we will prevail.

The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Officials are now asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out to the State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728. Reward money may be available for those offering pertinent details leading to an arrest.