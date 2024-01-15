[In the video above, see a ‘rare’ phenomenon on Lake Erie. ]

(WJW) – It may be bitterly cold outside, but the atmosphere was just right for producing some spectacular views in the Northeast Ohio sky.

Multiple FOX 8 viewers sent us pictures of a weather phenomena known as “light pillars.”

Meteorologist Scott Sabol explains the occurrence is somewhat rare in Northeast Ohio, but most likely to appear just before or after sunset and when it’s consistently colder.

The image below was shared by Tonya Zepeda near Chardon. The picture was snapped at about 6:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Credit: Tonya Zepeda

A second image was shared by Stephanie Stiller in Hambden Township. The picture was also snapped early Monday morning at about 6 a.m.

Credit: Stephanie Stiller

According to Sabol, the pillars are caused by sunlight being reflected by millions of falling ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

“These crystals have to be aligned horizontally with their flat side down for this to occur,” said Sabol. “The air also has to be extremely cold with little wind.”

You can find the latest FOX 8 forecast, here.