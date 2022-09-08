ENGLAND (WJW) — A rainbow was seen over England Thursday as the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, 96.

Photos show the rainbow over different locations, including Windsor Castle, where the Union flag was lowered, and outside Buckingham Palace, where crowds were gathered.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: A rainbow is seen in the sky on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A rainbow is seen beyond the Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite Buckingham Palace, in central London, on September 8, 2022, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: The Union flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow covers the sky on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: A rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The royal family posted a statement on their official site Thursday saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Buckingham Palace earlier in the day said she was under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.

In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”