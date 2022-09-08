ENGLAND (WJW) — A rainbow was seen over England Thursday as the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, 96.
Photos show the rainbow over different locations, including Windsor Castle, where the Union flag was lowered, and outside Buckingham Palace, where crowds were gathered.
The royal family posted a statement on their official site Thursday saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Buckingham Palace earlier in the day said she was under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.
In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”