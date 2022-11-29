**Related Video Above: Future road project should make drive to Cedar Point safer, faster.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Serious progress has been made in the construction of a brand new Cedar Point ride.

“The Wild Mouse track is complete,” the park wrote in a Facebook post. “Who’s ready to take a ride in the cheese car in 2023?”

See photos of the new ride below:

The amusement park is set to reopen next year on May 6, and with it comes The Boardwalk, which the park has called “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”

This is the new area where the Wild Mouse ride is situated. Park officials have said the new Wild Mouse is supposed to offer a different experience each time one rides it, due to a car that spins 360 degrees. while rolling through 1,312 feet of track.

