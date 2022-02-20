PHOTOS: Police need help finding suspect, vehicle connected to allegedly luring a child

Cleveland police release photo of suspect vehicle in connection with criminal child enticement

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police need the public’s help to find the suspect and the vehicle allegedly connected to criminal child enticement that happened earlier this month.

The First District Detective Unit in a Facebook post, says that on Feb. 8 around 4:30 p.m. on Madison Ave. at W. 106th St. a man allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old child into his car.

Thankfully, the child did not get into the car.

The vehicle drove off on W.105th St. heading south but was again seen in the area in the same car on Feb. 11.

Cleveland police release photo of suspect vehicle in connection with criminal child enticement (Credit: Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

The driver is described as being 35-40 years old and bald.

Another man was sitting in the passenger seat with a similar description.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Houska at (216) 623-2535.