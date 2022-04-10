PERRY, Ohio (WJW) — Photos released from the Perry Joint Fire District show the moments crews worked to rescue someone who was pinned half in – half out of a car on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department says it happened at around 3 a.m. when units were dispatched to the area of 4197 Call Rd. for a car accident.

Crews found the car on its side when they arrived then quickly secured it and got the single occupant out.



(Credit: Perry Joint Fire District via their Facebook page)

The driver was air lifted to a trauma center for multiple traumatic injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, the post says.

The accident is still under investigation.