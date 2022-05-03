(WJW) — If you’ve ever longed to shrink down to Barbie’s size and step into her glam world of dream houses, camper vans and West Coast neighborhoods, your dreams could now become a reality – but not in the way you might have thought.

Mattel, Inc. has teamed up with events company, Kilburn Live, to bring Barbie’s fantasy land to life-sized proportions, according to a release from public relations firm DKC.

The new immersive attraction, World Of Barbie, launches this summer in Toronto, Canada then will travel to multiple cities across the United States including New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles.

Guests of all ages can step into inspiring exhibits and imagine a world of possibilities, such as becoming a scientist, designer, music producer, astronaut and more.

Here’s what Barbie enthusiasts can expect to see:

Barbie Dreamhouse – Explore intricately designed rooms and photo ops in Barbie’s Dreamhouse on the beaches of Malibu.

Barbie Camper Van – Brought to life by West Coast Customs, a life-sized working Camper Van is parked in front, allowing guests to climb in the driver’s seat, hangout in the hammock or look for several hidden surprises tucked away inside the road trip vehicle.

Fashion Studio – Walk the pink carpet and strike a pose inside one of six oversized Barbie boxes.

TV Studio – Visitors become a news anchor delivering headlines in front of various TV studio backdrops, interviewing important guests or giving the weather report.

Space Center – Blast off in Barbie’s shuttle while enjoying the view of stars in the galaxy.

Courtesy of Kilburn Live

Barbie’s Dreamhouse-living room (Courtesy of Kilburn Live)

For tickets or information on future tour dates, click here.