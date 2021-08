CLEVELAND (WJW) — Roads are closed after a partial building collapse on Cleveland’s east side.

Police say around noon, the roof collapsed at 971 E. 123rd Street.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Partial Building Collapse at E.123 and Tuscora in 6th Battalion. Vacant structure. No injuries. City of Cleveland Streets on scene clearing debris. pic.twitter.com/8SRZFdmKo1 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 6, 2021

The building appears to be vacant and there are no reported injuries, according to police.

Tuscora and Saywell Roads are closed until further notice.