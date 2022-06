PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A mother duck was happily reunited with her ducklings after Parma firefighters made an intense rescue on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Parma Fire Department shared photos after they used a net to rescue several ducklings that got stuck in a storm drain.

Photo courtesy: Parma Fire

Photo courtesy: Parma Fire

Photo courtesy: Parma Fire

After rescuing them, the firefighters joked that the mother could be seen scolding the little ones before they went on their way.