Photos: Painesville police looking for owner of snake found in woman’s bathtub

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Painesville are looking for the owner of a “missing/runaway” snake.

Police said they responded to Walnut Ave. Friday morning after a woman called and said she found a snake in her bathtub.

Painesville police took it back to the station. The Lake Humane Society has the snake now and will care for it until its owner is found. Police said it appears to be a baby python.

“If you are missing your snake,” call 440-392-5840, police said on Facebook. Take a look at the photos, below:

