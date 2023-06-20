MIAMI (WJW) — Cruisers will soon be able to book sailings on one of the biggest cruise ships in the world — Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas.

According to the cruiseline’s blog, guests will be able to start booking June 22, 2023 for 2024 trips on the 237,000-square-foot, 1,188-foot-long ship.

The blog says Utopia will be smaller than the upcoming Icon of the Seas but similar to the size of Wonder of the Seas. It will be able to hold 5,668 passengers in 2,834 staterooms.

(Rendering credit: Royal Caribbean International)

Utopia’s homeport will be in Port Canaveral and provide three- to four-night cruises to Nassau and the cruiseline’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Like other Oasis Class ships, Utopia will include a boardwalk, a pool and sports zone, a central park, a Royal Promenade, an entertainment hub, a youth zone and a spa/fitness center.

There will be 13 different complimentary food dining options, 11 specialty dining options and 15 bars and lounges. It will include two casinos with a combined 371 slot machines.

It will be powered by Liquified Natural Gas, which Royal Caribbean says is the cleanest fossil fuel that powers such ships.

Royal Caribbean has over 25 different ships.