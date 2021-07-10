Photos: Ohio home explodes killing one, critically injuring another

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died and a man was airlifted in critical condition for treatment following a house explosion.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities, on the 1900 block of Goodhope New Holland Road.

Authorities say the two victims lived in the home. The man, identified as 71-year-old Ted Miller, was apparently blown outside by the blast, which is where rescuers found him in critical condition.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked to extinguish the flames before they could search the interior of the scene. Around 10 a.m. they found the deceased woman, identified as 70-year-old Patricia Miller. No one else was found inside the home.

Neighbor Cody Kirkpatrick said he was on his way to work and that it was a call from his wife that made him come back, and that’s when he saw the flames.

“You never like this, whether you know the people or you don’t know the people,” he said. “It’s somebody’s life affected.”

Kirkpatrick and his wife know the couple in the home.

“I know them very well and a very good family,” he said.

Since he knew his neighbors, he tried to act fast.

“When I got here, it was fully engulfed,” Kirkpatrick said.

The explosion is under investigation by the state fire marshall and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.