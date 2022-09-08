CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A unique home listing in Northeast Ohio is gaining a lot of attention.

The house listed for sale in Concord Township is the shape of a dome, or maybe an octagon. Either way, its architecture is certainly outside the box.

Courtesy: CENTURY 21 ASA COX HOMES

The home is listed for $299,000 and is 6,200 square feet.

The listing describes the house as “set up to be 4 different units if designed. Bring your imagination and make it your own.”

The house was recently featured on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page. The listing was shared more than 4,000 times and described as needing “a little TLC.”

The home currently features a walk-up spiral staircase and a tower that overlooks the property.

The home is located at 11162 Spear Rd, Concord, OH 44077. Anyone interested can contact CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes at (440) 479-3100.