Photos: NE Ohioans honor Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan as he arrives home

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak made his final homecoming Wednesday.

Soviak was one of 13 servicemen and women killed when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan Aug. 26.

Thousands lined the streets and held flags to honor Soviak as his casket arrived in Cleveland and during the procession to a funeral home in Erie.

He’d been in Afghanistan working in support of operation Allies Refuge, helping to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked alongside U.S. Service personnel and diplomats over the past 20 years when the United States maintained a presence in that country.